Currency swap:  Your money is safe, NDIC assures depositors

By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on depositors not to panic over their inability to access their deposits in their respective banks due to the current scarcity of naira, saying their monies are safe.

They also called on depositors and creditors of 30 closed microfinance, primary mortgage, and deposit money banks, to come for verification and payment of the excess of their guaranteed sums.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of NDIC, Malam Bello Hassan stated this on Thursday during the NDIC Special Day at the 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Hassan, who was represented by Tanko Ibrahim Yahaya, Manager Communications and…