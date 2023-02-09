Dyslexia: When a child has difficulties with reading

With: Jibril Abdulmalik

AFOLABI is a 10 years old primary 3 pupil who has not been able to make progress with his schoolwork because of his exceedingly poor reading ability.

However, he is developing normally (in terms of physical milestones) and is otherwise very intelligent. He has no problems understanding instructions and interacting with people. He is also very good with mathematics and his spoken language is good for his age. But the major concern is about his ability to read and understand written text. He is also very restless and hyperactive and is usually unable to sit still for any appreciable length of time. The parents have been worried that something is wrong but…