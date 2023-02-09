EFCC appeals against Bawa’s conviction, seeks to stop his arrest, detention

By: Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to stop the arrest and imprisonment of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over a Monday’s ruling of a Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja which found him guilty of contempt.

The commission filed the motion for stay of execution in addition to an appeal against the conviction of its chairman by the Kogi State High Court in Lokoja.

The court found Bawa guilty of contempt and ordered his remand in Kuje prison, Abuja, for 14 days.

The trial judge, Rukayat Ayoola, ordered the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the EFCC boss and put him in prison “until he purges…