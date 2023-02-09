FG goes to sleep while foreign airlines exploit Nigerians

TO describe Nigeria as one of the most lawless countries in the world where anything goes may not be an exaggeration after all for here it is possible to do and undo, especially if you have the influence and the fame, without being questioned.

In other words, you can get anything you want once you belong to this lawless class while others who are in the majority can go to hell.

This type of anomaly has continued to be the bane of the country with nearly everything collapsing like a pack of poorly arranged cards.

Since it is no longer news that when this group of people tramples upon the rights of others, particularly the poor masses, other insults and shenanigans can follow…