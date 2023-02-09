Hawker killed in multiple crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olalekan Olabulo

A male hawker died and many other people were on Thursday morning injured in a multiple motor accident that occurred on the Kara Bridge along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway in Ogun.

The accident involved a trailer truck, laden with a 40 ft container and six other vehicles, which were rammed into by the truck, following a brake failure.

The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASEMA ) confirmed the road mishap and added that the injured persona have been rushed to the hospital.

Eye witnessed at the scene of the incident stated that the accident was caused by the trailer truck, which reportedly had a break failure and…