iSono Health’s breast scanner promises to transform care in Nigeria

ABDUL Latif Jameel Health, part of the international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, has announced a new distribution agreement with iSono Health, a medical technology company in San Francisco, USA, with the vision to transform breast care with automated imaging and artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership announced on the first day of Arab Health 2023, the Middle East’s most influential healthcare event, will see Abdul Latif Jameel Health become the exclusive distributor of iSono Health’s ATUSA scanner in the Global South, making it available to hundreds of millions of women in an initial 31 countries covering the Middle East and North Africa, Africa,…