NMDPRA threatens sanction against filling stations rejecting use of POS

By: Adetola Bademosi – Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has threatened to sanction filling stations rejecting the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines amidst the cash crunch issues experienced in the country.

It said the development was adding to the hardship currently faced by Nigerians in a bid to get cash.

In a statement issued by NMDPRA General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management Kimchi Apollo, it directed retail outlets to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers.

“It has come to the attention of the Nigerian Midstream and…