One killed, properties destroyed in fresh communal crisis in Ebonyi

Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

One person has been beheaded and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in a fresh crisis between the people of Oso-Edda, and Amasiri in Ebonyi.

Oso-Edda is in Afikpo South local government area while Amasiri and Nde Ndukwe communities are in Afikpo North local government area.

The three communities have been having a dispute over land at their boundary for years but it has been managed and curtailed from turning violent till this week.

Details of how the clashes started were still sketchy at the time of this report but sources in the area alleged that the Nde Ndukwe and Amasiri people invaded farm settlement villages in Ọsọ-Edda and started…