Passengers stranded as fake alerts, cash crunch hit Lagos jetties

By Tola Adenubi | Lagos

FERRY operations at many waterways jetties in Lagos took a different dimension in recent days as many passengers were left stranded due to boat operators refusal to accept online transfers out of fear of been sent fake alerts by dubious waterways users.

When the Nigerian Tribune got to the Ikorodu jetty in Lagos, many passengers were seen standing and waiting to board boats to the Marina in Lagos due to refusal of the boat operators to accept online transfers.

Defending the boat operators’ stance, the Lagos Chairman of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Mr Saheed Lawal, explained that many boat…