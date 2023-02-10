2023: Delta PDP guber candidate commences pre-election visits to traditional rulers

Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori has commenced a statewide visit to royal fathers in the State.

The tour which began at Owa Alero, Owa Kingdom in Ika north east local Government Area of the state, enabled the PDP flagbearer to further explain his (M.O.R.E) agenda to traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district at the palace of the immediate past Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa Kingdom.

Oborevwori who was accompanied by his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, party leaders and top government…