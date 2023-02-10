Currency swap deadline: CBN keeps mum on S’Court order

By Sulaimon Olanrewaju

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, kept Nigerians guessing on whether the old N200, N500

and N1,000 would cease to be legal tenders starting from tomorrow or not as the apex bank did not issue any statement on the interim injunction granted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, restraining the Federal Government from implementing the CBN’s currency swap deadline until Wednes- day, February 15, 2023.

The bank officials contacted by the Nigerian Tribune de- clined to make any comment on the position of the bank.

However, the CBN on its website monitored by 8.30pm on Thursday indicated that the validity of the old currency notes would end today.

