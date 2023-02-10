Don’t marry who can’t satisfy you in bed — Daddy Freeze

Israel Arogbonlo

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has advised single Christians to avoid marrying partners that will not be able to satisfy them in bed.

He made this known via his Instagram account on Friday while commenting on actor Deyemi Okanlawon’s opinion that making love with one’s partner four times a week is small.

Daddy Freeze said that sex is very important in marriage or relationship and advised his fans not to allow motivational speakers to mislead them.

His words; “More than once a day sef if you can- Intercourse is very very very important in a marriage or committed relationship. No marry who no fit satisfy you o, e get why.

“As a church leader, let me give you…