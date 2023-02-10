Gombe Police neutralizes one suspected armed robber, dislodges others

Gombe State Police Command has neutralized one suspected armed robber while others escaped with gun wounds following an exchange of gunfire during a robbery attempt.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar, the incident occurred on Thursday, 9th 2023, at about 5:00pm.

He narrated that a commercial vehicle coming to Gombe from the Bauchi axis informed Men of Mopol 34 PMF attached to the Wuro Dole checkpoint that, at about 0430hrs, a team of suspected armed robbers blocked Gombe/Bauchi road with stones and robbed them of their valuables.

The PPRO stated that, on getting the report, the Police team mobilized and boarded the same commercial bus back to the…