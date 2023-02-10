Governor Yahaya losses another aide to NNPP

Barely one week after the former Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the NNPP has, in return, porched one of the aides of the Governor into its fold.

The Special Assistant (SA) to Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Chokalin Waja, has resigned from his position and defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Chokalin Waja, a traditional title holder in the Balanga Chiefdom appointed as Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Strategy in December 2022, announced his resignation in a letter he issued on Wednesday in Gombe.

According to him, his decision to quit the position…