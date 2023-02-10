Jandor, a cameraman, can’t be Lagos gov — Fashola

Sandra Nwaokolo

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of construction and housing, has attacked Abdulazeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, the PDP’s candidate for governor of Lagos State.

According to a video that the state’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, shared on Twitter on Thursday, the former governor of Lagos declared that Jandor lacked the experience to lead Lagos.

The PDP candidate, who was a Reportorial and Editorial Executive with the state Broadcasting Service, said that operating a camera was not part of his job duties.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the “110,000-footsoldiers” for Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and Governor Babajide…