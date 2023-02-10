Katsina massacre: How cow rustling triggered killing

Over 100 people were killed in the attack on some communities last week in the Bakori and Kankara axis of Katsina state, leaving behind a trail of horrific stories as grieving families laid their loved ones to rest. Northern bureau chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU, analyzes community sentiment and comes to the conclusion that the government needs to put an end to senseless killings.

According to all appearances, President Muhammadu Buhari was not in a good mood last week. So were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as bandits struck a few days before its presidential campaign rally in the home state of the president. Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, who was…