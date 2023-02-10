Nigeria’s poor Moody’s rating – Tribune Online

IT would be well within the rights of Nigerians to expect some positive news about their country locally and internationally, but the shape of things right now is pretty bad. If the government is not doing all it can to inspire hope and confidence in the economy and to take Nigerians out of the morass of despondency, nothing manufactured to make Nigerians feel good, even if temporarily, can work. If Nigeria currently has its lowest credit rating since 2006 courtesy of Moody’s Investors Service, which has downgraded its foreign debt for the second time in just over three months and cut its credit ratings further into the non-investment grade category, popularly known as “junk”,…