Ogun State Muslim Council commends FG for approving hijab in colleges

By Saheed Salawu

THE Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has commended the Federal Government for approving hijab as part of uniform for female Muslim students in its colleges, describing the gesture as appropriate and compatible with the provision and spirit of the country’s constitution.

The OMC, in a statement in Abeokuta signed by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, said the government’s circular containing the approval could not have been otherwise given the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on hijab.

The council said the circular underscored the Federal Government’s stance on free practice of faith, noting that it would go a long way to check the fuss over the…