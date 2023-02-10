Postponing election will cause voters’ apathy-Ex minister

Former Minister of Communications and General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), on Friday, said any attempt to postpone the exercise would cause voters’ apathy, contending that the election must hold as scheduled.

He also canvassed support for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the deployment of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technologies to ensure the delivery of credible and transparent election capable of meeting global standards.

In a press statement forwarded to Saturday Tribune, Olanrewaju averred that “despite whatever effort by some anti-democratic forces within or without, the elections must…