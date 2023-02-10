Senator Bwacha wins Taraba APC guber primary rerun

By: Terna Chikpa, Jalingo

The senator representing Taraba south, Dr. Emmanuel Bwacha, has been declared winner of the rerun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election for Taraba State.

Chairman of the electoral committee, General Tukur Buratai (rtd), while announcing the result of the primary which held in Jalingo, disclosed that Bwacha polled 778 votes to defeat his close challenger, senator Yusuf A Yusuf who scored 5 votes out of the 796 total votes cast in the exercise.

Buratai earlier announced that a total of 840 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise but only 796 were accredited.

Tribune Online reports that other aspirants who contested…