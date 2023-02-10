UNICEF, NESG sign MoU to fight child rights abuse, poverty

Kazeem Biriowo – Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund(UNICEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group(NESG) to fight child rights abuse and child poverty in Nigeria

The Chairman of the NESG, Niyi Yusuf, in his opening remarks in Abuja, explained that the goal of signing the MoU is to support the government’s initiatives to address issues affecting children and tackle poverty in the nation.

He further said that the MOU is intended to help Nigeria achieve Sustainable Development Goals in the areas of education, health, and other child rights concerns.

The partnership aims to interact with and promote a child-centered approach to…