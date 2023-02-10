We allocate new notes to banks daily, hoarding behind scarcity — CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday attributed has said it allocates new naira notes to banks daily, blaming hoarding of the new notes for the scarcity.

The CBN director, Consumer Protection, Mrs Rashidat Mongunu, made this disclosure on while monitoring microfinance banks in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monitoring team first paid homage to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, before heading to Stockcorp Microfinance and Ibolo Microfinance banks.

She said the redesigned notes were already made available by the CBN, stress- ing that some people hoard- ing the notes are the ones creating artificial…