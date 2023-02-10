Wike taunts Ayu over Kano presidential verbal slip

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has taunted the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorcha Ayu, over the verbal slip he Ayu made during his speech in Kano at a Presidential campaign rally.

Wike described the slip as an unpardonable height of anti-party when the PDP National Chairman said “PDP (instead of APC) has brought us shame we won’t retain them in power”.

He stated that if there was any section of the PDP that has brought shame, is full of lies and is bad, it is the national headquarters under their leadership not the PDP in Rivers State because that one is good.

Wike was accused at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State…