X3M Ideas staff collaborate on new music album following 10th anniversary

X3M Ideas, a leading full-service marketing communications agency, has launched an album titled ‘The Xperiment.’ The album, produced by music connoisseur and CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko was released on Friday January 27, 2023.

A project to celebrate the company’s 10th year in business, the music album was created by staff of X3M Ideas and is the first body of work in Nigeria featuring only employees of a creative agency.

The Xperiment resonates with the collective creativity of X3M Ideas Group and its long term relationship with the Nigerian music scene. X3M Music, a record label founded by Steve Babaeko has produced a broad range of artists especially in the alternative music…