You’ve no power to expel me, Nnamani tells PDP

By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, has told the party that it has no power to take such action.

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State, said in statement in reaction to the expulsion that Senator Iyorchia Ayu led National working Committee(NWC) of the main opposition party did not comply with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

He argued that the party lacks the powers to suspend or expel him as a member of the National Assembly.

Nnamani, who wrote to the PDP NWC through his counsel Olusegun O. Jolaawo, SAN, stated that it is only the National Executive…