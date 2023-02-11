Couple’s murder: How I killed my boss, his family

Rachael Omidiji

The Ogun State Police has paraded three suspected killers of former Central Bank of Nigeria staff, the Fatinoye family.

At a press conference held on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at the Ogun State Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun State Public Relations Officer, revealed that Lekan Adekanbi, the driver of the deceased, had confessed to having hired two men to help him collect money from his boss.

According to Oyeyemi, “He [the driver] invited the other two suspects, Ahmed Odetola (aka Akamo) and Waheed Adeniyi (aka Koffi), to join him to rob the couple. When they were with the victims, they demanded transfer from the deceased. On…