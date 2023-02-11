Delta communities chase away politicians on campaign

Alphonsus Agbor

Some communities in Delta have continued to chase away politicians who came to campaign for votes in the upcoming election.

The latest of them was the riverine community of Asaba Ase in Ndokwa east council of the state where youths and women on Thursday blocked the road leading to the community against the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic party.

The protesters, carrying placards of different inscriptions used leaves to sweep the legs of the vehicles that conveyed the campaigners and warned them not to come back.

” We have been working for them for the past 18 to 24 years, what is our benefit? We don’t have motorable roads, no light, no water and no good…