Flaunt those legs in high slits

Functions, especially red carpet events are simply an avenue to bring to life the phrase, “Dress to kill.”  And if you are desirous of dressing to kill in a dress, there is one style that will always kill the red carpet; that is the high slit dress.

The high slit dress speaks elegance and sexy in one swoop; slits hint at what lies beneath without being overly loud or  exposing the parts that really matter by keeping the focus on the legs.

High slit is like taking a fashion risk without the risk as you flaunt well-toned legs in a manner that is not tacky

When worn with heels, high slit outfits are a winner.

 

Source: Nigerian Tribune

