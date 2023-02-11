Kogi Hajj Commission gets 729 seats, as preparation advances

Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated a total number of 729, seats to Kogi Hajj Commission for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

Alhaji Muhammed Jamiu Abdulbaqi, Permanent Member 111 in charge of Information and Welfare, who disclosed this to journalists in a statement in Lokoja, said preparation for the 2023 Hajj exercise has reached advance stage.

The Commission advised all intending Pilgrims from Kogi state to step up their Hajj deposit to N2.5 million on or before 24th February 2023, Pending the final announcement of Hajj fares.

The statement added that all intending Pilgrims within and outside the state must visit the state commission office…