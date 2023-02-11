Makinde, Wike, other govs must remain firm on G5 agitation

Wale Akinselure

One of the Ibadan Mogajis, Alhaji Abass Oloko, has lauded the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) popularly called G5 for standing firm in their demand for resignation of chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

Oloko, who is vice-chairman of the Oyo State Tourism Board, held that history will never forget the G5 governors for supporting a Southern presidency and fighting against what he described as injustice.

This is just as he eulogized his Mogaji colleague and Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, for mobilizing support for the aspiration of Senator…