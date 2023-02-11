My back pain problem – Tribune Online

I am a 55-year old retired teacher. My back pain which I have had for years has defied all forms of treatment. Kindly let me know what else to do or I just have to learn to live with this problem.

Beatrice (by SMS)

You don’t have to live with the problem. Slowly increase your activity as you are able. Use over-the-counter and prescription pain relievers for severe pain as directed by your doctor. Get physical therapy to help strengthen muscles and improve your posture. Check with your doctor or physical therapist before starting any exercise routine. Back pain is one of the most common medical problems around the world. Changes to any part of your back—such as ones that may…