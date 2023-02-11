My father begged God for forgiveness when he learnt I was in school —Nafiu Aliyu, Sokoto varsity’s fresh graduate, first literate in family of 1,000

Nafiu Aliyu is a fresh graduate from the Sokoto State University, the first person to achieve such a feat in his extended family of about 1,000 members. He speaks with OLAKUNLE MARUF about the accomplishment and the accompanying challenges.

You have become a person of public interest for being the first member of your extended family to acquire Western education and, better still, become a university graduate. Tell us about this achievement?

I am fortunate to be the first person to acquire Western education in my extended family. I am not talking about my immediate family but the whole of my extended family. We are more than 1,000 members in the family.

Is the family averse to…