‘My husband fought, tore my clothes in the office, threatened to bathe me with acid’

A woman, Ronke Ogundare, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State praying that it stopped her 20-year-old wedlock to her husband, Segun Ogundare, on the accounts of irresponsibility, battery, violence and threat to life.

The plaintiff pleaded with the court to put their children in her custody and order her husband to be responsible for their upkeep.

Segun was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Ronke in her testimony said: “My lord, I never enjoyed my 20-year-old marriage to my husband for a day. I had a bitter experience all through.

“Segun is a sadist. He denied me joy and treated me like a slave.

“He shirked his responsibility towards…