NANS lauds Ogun Gov over palliatives for poor, vulnerable

Clement Idoko – Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students has commended the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over release of palliatives to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable people in the State as hardships continue to bite harder in the country as a result of naira scarcity.

The student body conveyed this commendation in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Damilola Simeon Kehinde, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Ogun Axis, and Comrade Olufemi Owoeye, Public Relations Officer, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS JCC/Ogun Axis and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The students who…