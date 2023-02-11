Nigerians can’t afford to make another mistake in 2023 — Cleric

Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has said Nigerians cannot afford to make another electoral mistake with the choice of the next president in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Giwa who stated this while speaking with journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital, advised Nigerians not to make the same mistakes they made in 2015, urging them to vote for a competent president, regardless of where he comes from or his religious leaning.

According to him, it might be difficult for Nigeria to get out of the current doldrums if the electorate does not make the right choice on February 25, saying Nigerians…