Obi in Lagos, promises to secure, unite Nigeria, create jobs

Bola Badmus – Lagos

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised Nigerians that his administration will secure and unite the country as well as embark on the creation employment for the citizens if elected president of Nigeria in February 25, 2023 poll.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, made this pledge on Saturday at the grand finale of the Obidient Family rally, which took place at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, which was attended by the Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and many dignitaries, urging his supporters, who came out in their thousands to take note of his promises for them to hold…