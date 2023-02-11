Vote for visionary leaders like Jakande — Hamzat

Bola Badmus

As the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has enjoined Nigerians to vote for visionary and credible leaders like the first civilian governor of the State, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who left indelible footprints in the state.

Hamzat gave this charge Saturday while speaking at the 2nd Year Remembrance/Anniversary Prayers for Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande held at Jakande’s Residence in the Ilupeju area of the state.

The deputy governor hailed the late Jakande for the numerous developmental and people-oriented programmes and policies he initiated as governor of the state, positing that the country…