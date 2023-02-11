Wahala: What Ogunwagalaba tells Nigerians

The life of a man consists of series of events. One of such is usually formed by childhood memories. Mine today comes from my time with my late grandfather, Isaac Ajuzie Nwambulo, in Amizi Isuogu in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State. He told me many stories which were mainly anecdotes. He told me the tale of the bush fowl. He also told me the story of the chameleon. Today, I’m sharing the story of the chameleon. His narration of the life of the chameleon isn’t the same as those in the pantheons of the chameleon which we have heard in Yoruba mysticism. The chameleon called Agemo in Yoruba, stands tall among some of the people, and it is so revered that it is worshipped….