We will address the cause of your anger, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to be patient and moderate their anger towards the federal government.

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday night at Eagles Square, venue of his rally in Abuja.

The APC standard bearer had held a similar rally same day in North West state of Kebbi.

Addressing the gathering of APC Governors, members of the party national working and ordinary party faithful in Abuja, Senator Tinubu assured that his administration would address critical sectors of education, health and provide gainful employment for teeming youths across the country.

He said: “It is always a pleasure…