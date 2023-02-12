Anyone Wike supports for presidency will fail, Primate Ayodele warns

By: Israel Arogbonlo

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s rumoured support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fail.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed on Sunday, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Governor Wike will only cause a pandemic to Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail. Wike is playing with his political…