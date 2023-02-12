‘Atiku, a talent spotter, ready to work’

Femi Akinyemi

Former Minister of State for FCT and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Chief Jumoke Akinjide has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is highly experienced and skilled in selecting people for the right positions.

The ex-minister who stated this in an interview with Sunday Tribune, said that Atiku’s many years of experience have prepared him to take power and move the nation forward.

According to Akinjide, the PDP presidential candidate has been observing and taking notes and is now fully aware of how to tackle various problems in the country.

