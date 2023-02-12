Cashless Val! – Tribune Online

By LANRE ADEWOLE

A day from today makes it exactly 47 years that a band of khaki boys led by a certain Lieutenant-Colonel Bukar Suka Dimka sullied the nation, terminating the charismatic but highly-dictatorial Nigerian leader, General Murtala Ramat Muhammad. It was the eve of that year’s Valentine, now popularly considered as Love or Lovers’ Day. In mid-70s Nigeria, the “red” Day, wasn’t too popular among folks because the combination of the media and information technology, particularly internet services, which the Western world has used to devastating effect in the re-socialisation and re-culturalisation of Africans, was yet to be as widespread as is today. If the…