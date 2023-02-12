Election 2023: We have no alliance with APC, Tinubu- Ondo PDP

Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Ondo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, said there was no alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or its Presidential candidate regarding the forthcoming Presidential election.

Speaking during a press conference in Akure, the state capital, the party’s senatorial candidate in the central senatorial district, Ifedayo Adedipe, and the House of Representatives candidate, Kemisola Adesanya, dissociated themselves from campaign posters featuring them with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that flooded the Ondo state capital, Akure.

The two candidates said those circulating the posters were devilish, noting the poster was…