Exporters urge FG to establish export specific port

Tola Adenubi – Lagos

Members of the Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CIECOBON) have urged the Federal Government to establish an export-specific port to promote export in Nigeria further.

Disclosing this over the weekend during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), President/Council Chairman of CIECOBON, Dr. Ayobami Omotoso, said that lack of flat-bottom vessels to transport cargos to Apapa port rendered the use of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, once designated for export, a dead on arrival decision.

During the visit, the CIECOBON President/Council Chairman sought NSC cooperation in promoting export.

Dr. Omotoso disclosed that one of…