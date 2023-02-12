Hold elective public office holders accountable for Nigeria’s failure —2face

By Segun Adebayo

As another general election approaches, award-winning Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, famous as 2face, has called on Nigerians to rise and face the reality of the current situation of the country, urging the citizens to hold elective public office-holders for the country’s challenges.

2face shared a video on his Instagram page on Friday, calling on Nigerians to go out and vote for the right set of people that would engender positive change from the local government to the state and national levels.

The African Queen star observed that every sector of the country remained obsolete because those who manage the affairs of the country have refused to upgrade and set…