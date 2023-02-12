Issue of G-5 governors has expired, overblown – ex-Minister, Akinjide

By Sikiru Obarayese

Former Minister of State for FCT and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Jumoke Akinjide, said G-5 governors have lost speed and expired.

The chieftain of the main opposition said this while speaking to a group of journalists on the presidential election and chances of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar winning the February election.

While asked if Atiku, who is promising restructuring, cannot resolve the issue of the national chairman that the South-West is saying it wants, the G-5 governors issue and the issue of balancing in the party, Akinjide answered that “the issue of the G-5 governors has expired. I think it has lost speed. I…