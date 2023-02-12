No strings attached to my kiss with Kate Henshaw

By Segun Adebayo

Famous actor, Chidi Mokeme, has refuted the claim that kissing her female colleague, Kate Henshaw, in a recent viral video, on social media platforms suggested that they are in a romantic relationship.

Mokeme said the kiss they shared in the viral video was a friendly one between two friends who have not seen each other in a while, adding that they were both excited to be seeing each other again after a long time of shooting together.

A video shared on Instagram by actor Chidi Mokeme where he hugged and kissed Henshaw had sparked a dating rumour among many social media users.

Mokeme was the star actor in the popular Netflix series, Shanty Town, where he played the…