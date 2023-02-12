Petrol tanker catches fire inside Kwara filling station

Biola Azeez

Property worth N589.6 million was saved from inferno in Ilorin, Kwara state, late Saturday night when a petrol tanker discharging fuel at a filling station reportedly caught fire.

The incident reportedly occurred at M. M. Rodiat Nigeria Limited filling station located along Sobi Specialist Hospital Road, Ayegbami junction, Ilorin, Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state at about 10:05 pm.

It was also gathered that some neighbours informed men of the state Fire Service, whose efforts reportedly saved property being consumed by the inferno.

The Head, Media and Publicity of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed that no life was lost in the…