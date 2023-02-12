Samson, the man who ‘identifies land with mineral deposits with his feet’, gets succour, now receiving treatment

IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI trailed Kolawole Samson Aremu Sanusi, a graduate of the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye, who was seen in a viral video having a mental challenge but giving details about various mineral deposits in the state which he said he was able to know with the aid of his feet, to his base in Abeokuta and the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Ever since videos of Kolawole Samson Aremu Sanusi (KSA as he is fondly called) where he spoke about perceived locations of mineral deposits off-hand went viral on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, there has been non-stop discussion about his state of mind and well-being.

The question in everyone’s mind is how someone who…