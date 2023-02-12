Young people in developing countries missing out on life-changing opportunities, but… —Ihejiamaizu, Opportunity Desk founder

Grace Ihejiamaizu is an award-winning social entrepreneur, educator, and opportunity curator with over a decade of experience in facilitating access to quality education and opportunities. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, she speaks about empowering the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and young people among others. Excerpts;

How was growing up like for you and how did it define you?

Growing up, I faced a difficult and emotional experience when I lost my father at the age of 12. Losing him at such a young age was tough, but my mom did an amazing job raising six kids on her own. Watching her work hard to provide for us, and seeing the sacrifices she made, taught me…